Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White: I need to play every week

Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty/Wolves)

The midfielder has scored four goals in 11 matches while on loan at Sheffield United this term, his excellent form earning a recall to the England under-21s following a two-year absence.

Gibbs-White joined the Blades on transfer deadline day after signing a contract extension at Molineux until 2024. The 21-year-old had made substitute appearances in two of Wolves' opening three Premier League fixtures.

But while still highly regarded by his parent club, he admitted the lack of consistent playing time in recent seasons had been a source of frustration and left him determined to kick-on this year.

"As a young player all you want to do is play games. When you don't get games it's frustrating, you get angry," said Gibbs-White, called up by the under-21s for the first time since October 2019.

"At Wolves I wasn't getting the game time I wanted so the recognition wasn't there. Since I've been in Sheffield, it's going well and I'm scoring goals and getting assists.

"It needs to happen this season and I want it to happen. I'm trying to concentrate on getting as many goals and assists as I can. The main thing is to help the team get back to where they were last season (the Premier League).

"I feel I'm at a stage in my career where I'm ready to play week in, week out. Going to Sheffield United was the right move because I didn't want to be sat on the bench at a Premier League team. I'm enjoying every minute of it.

"It's a privilege every time you get called up by England. I was smiling from ear to ear to be back with the England boys."

Gibbs-White was part of the Young Lions squad which failed to qualify from the group at Euro 2019 but missed out on selection for Euro 2021, where they were also eliminated early.

An injury-hit loan spell at Swansea and a stuttering Wolves career have seen the Under-17 World Cup winner fall down the international pecking order before his Under-21 return under Lee Carsley.

England host the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley before going to Georgia for a friendly next week.

Carsley's side are third in Group G, five points behind Thursday's visitors with a game in hand.

Emile Smith Rowe's promotion to the senior side on Tuesday strengthens Gibbs-White's chances of playing and he knows victory is vital.

The 21-year-old said: "It's a big game. They're on 12 points and have won all four games but I believe we have better quality players than them. We're building together. Right now we're trying to create a good bond in the team. It's all about growing.

"We're going into the game on Thursday wanting to win with a winning mentality. I think it's going to be a good game and I'm sure we'll get the win."