Bruno Lage: Wolves must be brave

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The boss believes mentality, rather than tactics, is the key to his players discovering consistency.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace ended a five-match unbeaten run for Lage’s men but positive results have been achieved despite some subdued display, particularly away from home.

Wolves struggled to create clear-cut chances at Selhurst Park and Lage said: “Football is about strategy but also the personality of the players and that’s what I want from them and me. They need to be afraid of nothing. I want a performance from my team.”

Defender Max Kilman agreed Wolves had been too passive in their approach, admitting: “We simply weren’t good enough. We didn’t show the same bravery and energy we have in previous games.

“We need to get back on the training pitch, regroup and I’m sure after the international break we’ll be firing again.”

Kilman, who last week signed a new long-term contract at Molineux, is one of the few senior players who will remain at Compton Park during the international fortnight. Wolves, who return to Premier League action when they host in-form West Ham on Saturday week, currently have 12 senior squad members away with their respective national teams, with goalkeeper Jose Sa yesterday being called up by Portugal.

The 28-year-old has replaced Anthony Lopes in the squad.