Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper was uncharacteristically poor in his distribution and a failed attempt to come for the ball played a part in the opening goal.

Max Kilman - 6

The best of the back three but he still made some sloppy passes. A difficult afternoon with Semedo also struggling in front of him.

Conor Coady - 5

Coady struggled against Benteke all afternoon and was too slow coming out for the first goal. The second was an unavoidable deflection off him.

Romain Saiss - 5

A rating that falls somewhere between a five or a six, but he gets the former for sitting too deep and being too slow for the first goal.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo got into some good positions in the first half but then looked backwards with his passes. Not direct enough.

Ruben Neves - 5

Unlike the Everton game, Neves had little control over this game. When he has a tight grip on it, he dictates everything, but he was completely overrun.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Despite a silly early booking, which is somewhat of a pattern this season, Moutinho battled well. He still struggled with Palace’s dominate midfield, though.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

Potentially Wolves’ best player, which is not much of a compliment. He offered a threat going forward and did OK in defence. He is improving.

Francisco Trincao - 4

A particularly poor afternoon for the winger who failed to look after the ball, make any decisive passes or get into dangerous areas. It was not the right game to play him and he failed to have any influence.

Raul Jimenez - 5

Jimenez looked isolated as his team-mates struggled to feed him the ball. He worked hard but it was all in vain.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

A strangely quiet performance from Hwang who made little difference across the field.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Semedo, 68), Daniel Podence (for Trincao, 68), Fabio Silva (for Hwang, 90).