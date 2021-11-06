Steve Bull: Wolves' Max Kilman must be on Gareth Southgate’s England radar

Max Kilman

It’s now four wins in five and I don’t want it to stop there. Let’s make it five in six and six in seven and so on.

I want them to carry on this run now. It’s a fantastic run and the side is growing in confidence.

On Monday, we saw the best 40 minutes Wolves have played for a long time.

I know we say this once or twice a year, but that was honestly the best we have played for a long time.

We were pushing and pressing. Tactically we were spot on.

But we took our foot off the gas in the second half. I want to see that performance for 90 minutes.

The players are growing in confidence and Max Kilman is coming into his own.

He is absolutely superb. He was a bit-part player last year who was coming in and playing well and then coming out of the team again.

Kilman had to wait for his chance and had Boly ahead of him, but he’s out and now Kilman has the shirt.

Scoring his first goal for Wolves sums up his performances. I was as pleased for him as anyone. He has worked his socks off and what a better way to get your first goal than in front of your own fans.

He still needs to keep learning off Coady, who all the players look up to, but Kilman must be on Gareth Southgate’s radar for England now.

Another play who is impressing is Ruben Neves.

Last year he lost a bit of his mojo but he’s starting to get that back again.

The manager has faith in him and he’s back to pressing midfielders and defenders. He stopped Everton playing and also created chances himself. That is the old Ruben Neves that we used to know.