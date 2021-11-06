Bruno Lage: Wolves working to tie down main men

Adama Traore (Getty)

The defender has signed a new long-term contract until 2026 after making a superb start to the campaign.

Adama Traore is still in talks over a new deal and Lage intends to keep his ‘main players’ with the club moving forward.

When asked if the club are aiming to reward more players with new deals, Lage said: “We are working on that. One at a time.

“I was joking with Max that the next guy needs to score a goal to sign a new contract.

“It’s part of the project to first look inside at our main players to stay with us and continue to grow up.

“We need competition but the most important thing is the players we have and the main players should continue with us. But they know the standards are here and they need to be there every day.

“That’s part of the project. It started with Nuno, who brought the club from the Championship to the Premier League.

“Now I have that chance to take the club to a different level.

“January will be here and we will talk about that, but the most important thing is that our main players stay with us. After, we can have more solutions to create the team we want to create.

“The first thing that is more important than looking outside to bring players to the club, is to keep our main players with us and offer them a project.

“We have in mind to create a stronger team than we have to compete for different positions.”

Traore has been in negotiations over a new and improved deal for a number of months. His current contract runs until the summer of 2023 and when asked for an update on the talks, Lage was coy but insisted he is pleased with the winger.

“I’m happy with him and I think he’s happy with us because he’s working hard every day to improve,” he added.

“Football is about that. You are important but you can’t play every game. You need to show me something are all the guys are.

“I chose him to play at Leeds and then chose (Francisco) Trincao to play against Everton, and I haven’t forgotten Daniel (Podence) who is working hard every day ans is giving me good things when he helps the team.

“We have four good players in that position and that’s what I want, to have good solutions every time I need.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto has returned to Wolverhampton after a spell recovering from his broken kneecap in Portugal.