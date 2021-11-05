Wolves and Albion settle for a point in U23 Black Country derby

Chem Campbell puts Wolves ahead (Getty)

After Harry Birtwistle’s mazy run won a corner, Jack Hodnett delivered it from the right and Wolves took the lead after 10 minutes.

Chem Campbell flicked the ball on at the near post and found the far corner to continue his impressive run with the team.

Albion striker Ken Zohore, now regularly playing with the youngsters and missing out on the first team, had a handful of chances but fell short.

Owen Hesketh almost doubled Wolves’ lead with a fine foray forward, but otherwise it was a fairly quiet first half in which the hosts dominated possession. The second half began much in the same way the first ended, as Wolves once again dominated possession and isolated Albion’s forwards.

Hesketh, who continued to impress in midfield, forced goalkeeper Alex Palmer into a good save.

But Albion finally found an equaliser as Zahore headed home from close range after 64 minutes.

The game threatened to boil over when a handful of big tackles came flying in, and then Campbell took it too far by raising his hands to an Albion player’s face, resulting in a straight red card.

Despite having 10 men, Wolves had some good opportunities as the game came to a close. An incredible solo run from Hesketh in injury time almost won it, too.