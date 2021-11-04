Football world record attempt to begin and end in Black Country

Des Hinks at Molineux

Des Hinks is looking to attend a match at all 92 Premier League and Football League stadiums in England within 189 days, a challenge which will see the 37-year-old actor travel as far as Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Brighton and Hove.

He will earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records if he manages to attend a game at all 92 grounds and plans to finish the challenge by attending Walsall vs Swindon Town on Saturday, May 7.

Mr Hinks, who comes from Stockport, started his record attempt by attending the Premier League match between Wolves and Everton on Monday, November 1, and spoke about how he decided to do the challenge.

He said: "I've always wanted to try and go to all 92 grounds and, as a Stockport Country fan, I've been able to travel to a lot of grounds.

"I didn't know about the record until recently, but it's kind of stuck with me and become something I've set my mind on doing, so I decided to do it now as things have begun to open up.

"I will also be doing it for charity by raising funds for Mind, so it's nice to take this on and raise money for a good cause."

Mr Hinks said he had enjoyed his evening at Molineux, where Wolves won 2-1 against Everton, and said he was aware of the passion fans in the region had for their teams through friends who were Wolves fans.

He said: "I fancied doing a big game to start off with and this game was perfect as my friends support the club, so it worked out nicely for me and it was a great game.

"The atmosphere was superb and all the locals around me were happy to chat and find out about my record attempt.