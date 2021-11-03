Wolves Fans' Verdict v Everton: A magical first half display

Raul Jimenez. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

John Lalley

Ironic that on the day that Nuno was dispatched with indecent haste at Tottenham, Wolves blended the best of his legacy with the positives Bruno Lage has instilled to produce a richly deserved success against a team likely to be hovering in the higher echelons of this Premier League.

The dominance of the first half resembled the quality of the first three games of the season; only this time, we got the points that had previously eluded us. Sure, Everton were missing some important components in personnel, but Wolves made the kind of positive start which the fans had been craving for; fast, slick and bristling with offensive intent.

So good and such a contrast to months of limp and indecisive responses that made us so painful to watch. The disappointment was reaching half-time only two goals to the good and it has been a very long time since Wolves were worthy of such an observation.

Hwang was desperately unlucky to stray offside and see his effort disallowed, Pickford made two excellent saves and any one of numerous sorties into Everton territory could have seen us out of sight by the interval.

Wolves were sharper to every ball, finding acres of space and absolutely commanding. Semedo and a massively confident Ait-Nouri stretched Everton on the flanks with Neves orchestrating superbly in midfield; Jimenez was all raw power and the returning Trincao displayed his array of skills in what really was the perfect first half performance.

But games can change in the blink of an eyelid; a grotesque miscue from Saiss presented Gray with an opportunity he should have buried. His miss ultimately proved crucial. Any sensible Wolves’ fan knew that it was inevitable that Everton would substantially up their game in the second half. They had to because for forty- five minutes they had offered virtually nothing.

Understandably, Wolves despite still carrying an attacking threat, exercised caution and allowed Everton a lifeline. Coady was a touch unfortunate to see his clearance fall straight to Iwobe to halve the deficit, not that it should have mattered.

Trincao should have quickly restored our two-goal advantage but missed as badly as he had done in the previous home game against Newcastle. We all shared his anguish, wondering if fluffing his lines would prove costly. Thankfully not the case; Jose Sa as he had done at Southampton gave us palpitations when his lax footwork almost made a present for Richarlison but the keeper distinguished himself with a fine save late on to build upon a very impressive start to his Molineux career.

Anything other than a Wolves win would have been a travesty; this was an immensely satisfying result and performance. Achieved without any input from Adama Traore; the significance of which remains to be seen.

Terrific for the rapidly maturing Max Kilman to score his first Wolves goal, terrific for Raul Jimenez to register his first Molineux goal since his dreadful injury, terrific for Bruno Lage who has never allowed his principles to waver despite much scepticism and pretty damn terrific for the rest of us aswell!

Matt Cooper

That was certainly a game of two halves. The first half was without doubt the best Wolves have played all season as we actually put the ball in the net three times – albeit with one being disallowed.

The link up play between the front three, especially Hwang and Jimenez was a joy to watch and demonstrated how fluid we can be as a team. Both wing-backs were afforded time and space and really influenced the game, whilst Moutinho and Neves completely controlled the game. If this is Bruno ball then the chap is here to stay.

The second half wasn’t very good. Everton came out the blocks as expected and Wolves failed to really control the game and could’ve easily lost the lead.

Sa made up for his error with a world class save from Gordon. I think for both teams, it’s a god send that neither faced a top side as they’d have both been punished.

Massive positives to be taken from the game though as we move to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Wolves look on the up and with some reinforcements in the New Year, it could shape up to be a good season.

Clive Smith

At last, we can put to bed the cloud that has hung over us since those opening three games. Play well, yet lose. Not this time. The opening thirty-five minutes was as good as it has been for a long time, specially at Molineux. Were it not for Pickford and VAR the score would have put us in Chelsea or Liverpool-land by half time.

The paint must have been peeling off the walls in the away dressing room and it was obvious Everton could not be so off the pace after the break. The next goal was going to be vital.

We failed to maintain our momentum and Everton played at least ten yards further forward, started running and were in our faces far more intently.

We were strong throughout though. Neves and Moutinho had their best game in tandem for a while, their extra level of control and passing played an important role in helping us maintaining possession.

We did concede however and then needed a couple of good Sa saves to help us see the game out while missing a couple of good chances in attack to kill the game off.

Our high energy level in the first half took its toll and we looked a bit weary near the end but still deserved the three points. There was a real feel-good factor about the game.

The MOTM Jimenez and Hwang combination worked really well at times and with Ait-Nouri and Semedo taking a few risks by frequently getting well forward we certainly looked more attack minded than we usually do. There is even something new to mention while talking about Kilman.

Russ Evers

That was 45 minutes that are up there with anything we have seen this season, by ANY team. 2-0 at half time flattered Everton and even when they changed both shape and personnel we had enough creativity and movement up front to add more especially through Trincao and Hwang with Raul hitting the post.

The well-deserved home win was protected by a good Sa save and a game where everyone contributed with Neves, Moutinho and Ait-Nouri having their best games of the season so far. Do we dare dust the passports off again?

Rob Cartwright

It was great being back at Molineux, under the lights.

This was some performance by Wolves. The first 60 minutes was the best we’ve seen since Lage took over. We completely outplayed Everton in the first half.

Wolves were close to going in front when Jimenez and Hwang linked up on 14 minutes. VAR were right to call offside, but why did it take so long? Our long celebrations were in vain.

We continued to press and use the space between their midfield and defence well. Both our wingbacks were effective in attacking too.

The first goal came from a perfect corner, by Alt Nouri, met with a strong Kilman header. His first goal for Wolves, watched by the England manager.

The second came quickly, courtesy of a poor back pass. Jimenez pounced on the error, with a deft chip over Pickford.

It would have been no more than Wolves deserved to be three or four up at the break. We had to settle for 2-0 which meant the next goal would have a huge impact.

Everton came out firing in the second half, but our defence was solid and up to the task. Sa nearly gifted Everton a route back into the game, on 58 minutes. He recovered with the help of Coady, who got injured in the process.

Then, a Jimenez header hits the post. It was end to end stuff. A great game to watch.

Everton did score with 25 minutes remaining; pouncing on a loose ball in the crowded box. This would make it a nervy last quarter.

Trincao could have settled it but missed with a poor shot. We were then awarded a penalty, which was rightly changed to a free kick on the edge of the box.

I think we played the game out well, for a deserved victory.

There were so many top performances. Coady and Kilman were great at the back. Neves and Moutinho were superb in the first half. Neves was back to his best and a contender for Man of the Match. Jimenez was too, getting involved all over the pitch and enjoying his developing partnership with Hwang.

Trincao had a very good game, other than his miss and had another attempt on goal saved. Both wingbacks enjoyed lots of the ball and used it well. The stand out player was Ait-Nouri who was tenacious in his tackling and pace and distribution was good throughout the game. He will keep his place, if he achieves the consistency previously lacking.

Overall, a good night. Exciting times ahead maybe?

Adam Virgo

A fantastic and deserved win, however we made it a lot more difficult than it needed to be.

The first half was the best we’ve played under Lage this season, Everton couldn’t get close to us as the pressing worked to perfection.

Kilman has deserved his goal and it was great to finally see him score. Jimenez’s chip was such a top quality finish too, he was incredible all evening and certainly looked back to his best.

Neves and Ait Nouri were also fantastic. The passing from Neves at times was ridiculous, we’re a much better team when he’s on the pitch and looks miles better in this system than when he was sitting so deep in previous years. Ait Nouri’s defensive game has improved massively and did exceptionally well against Everton’s wingers.

Whenever he had the chance to go forward he took up the opportunity, very comfortable on the ball and even popped up with an assist. Was nice to see someone taking a good corner for once.

Second half was always going to be tough because Everton were naturally going to improve and put the pressure on. We should have been out of sight rather than holding on, we had enough chances to put the game to bed. Very nervy ending but we held on in the end. The subs could have been made sooner, especially in our pressing system because it’s going to tire the players more quickly. I was surprised Adama didn’t come on around the 60th minute, the game would have suited him as he could have stretched Everton and against Godfrey/Coleman he would have caused major problems.