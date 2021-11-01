Wolves 2 Everton 1 – Report

Max Kilman (Getty)

A first Wolves goal from Max Kilman and a delightful chip from Raul Jimenez gave the hosts a commanding and deserved half-time lead after an effortlessly brilliant performance.

But Everton emerged in the second half with a point to prove and their high pressing caused Wolves issues. Eventually, with 25 minutes still to play, Alex Iwobi gave The Toffees hope with a low strike.

Wolves huffed and puffed, missed some chances of their own and made life difficult for themselves, but held on to an important lead that puts them seventh in the Premier League.

Bruno Lage made two changes to the side that drew at Leeds, sticking with the 3-4-3 formation.

Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao replaced Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore, who both dropped to the bench.

Under-18s goalkeeper James Storer was given an opportunity on the bench too, with Louie Moulden playing for the under-23s on the same night.

Rafa Benitez made four changes to his starting XI, starting in a 4-4-2 formation.

Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Iwobi and Richarlison all came into the side, as Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies and Salomon Rondon dropped to the bench. Lucas Digne missed out with injury.

Although it was a quiet start to the game, as Everton sat back in two banks of four, Wolves were dominating possession and looked after the ball well as they looked to pick out passes on either flank.

The game almost burst into life after 10 minutes too, when a double save from Jordan Pickford kept the visitors level. A corner found Neves at the back post and his volley was saved initially, before the follow-up from Conor Coady was also blocked.

When Everton did try and bring the ball out, Wolves are quickly closing them down and winning possession back with ease. A brilliant tackle from captain Coady sprung a counter-attack that saw Joao Moutinho carrying the ball forward. He played in Trincao who curled a beautiful effort with his left foot that was just tipped over the bar.

Moments later Wolves did have the ball in the back of net, but VAR chalked it off. Jimenez did superbly well to charge into the box and feed Hwang Hee-chan but his finish into the bottom corner was overturned as he was just offside as the pass was made.

The game hit a small lull in the minutes that followed, but Everton still struggled to keep the ball as Wolves harassed them.

Jimenez was causing their defence several problems and his marauding run resulted in the opening goal. His shot, which was blocked by Seamus Coleman, resulted in a corner that Rayan Ait-Nouri swung in and Kilman happily headed home for his first Wolves goal.

It then got even better for Wolves who doubled their lead shortly after. A terrible back pass from Ben Godfrey allowed Jimenez to run onto it and dink it beautifully over Pickford.

With the game in Wolves’ control, Romain Saiss almost gifted Everton a way back into it. He hacked at the ball and accidently played in Demarai Gray, who pulled his effort well wide of the post.

Holgate then should have scored when he found himself free at the back post after a free-kick was flicked on, but he blazed over the bar.

That was the last major action of the half as Wolves took a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Everton came out in the second half with more of a spring in their step and pressed Wolves high up the pitch, forcing one or two errors as the hosts tried to play out from the back.

Jose Sa got away with a howler when he passed the ball straight to Richarlison, but a combination of the goalkeeper recovering and Coady sliding in stopped the Everton forward.

Everton’s high press and Wolves sitting too deep resulted in some worrying moments in front of the home goal, but when the hosts did break forward they looked dangerous. Jimenez saw a head blaze just wide, while Nelson Semedo and Trincao were combining well on the right.

Wolves were then punished for inviting too much pressure when Iwobi reacted first in the box to finish low and pull a goal back for Everton after 65 minutes.

Trincao should have notched Wolves’ third instantly, however, but he missed a glorious opportunity inside the box after Hwang had danced through the defence and put it on a plate for him.

With the home crowd getting frustrated at Wolves’ inability to hold onto the ball, Everton were piling on the pressure as the game entered five minutes of added time.

But Wolves stood firm to secure the three points and continue their impressive run of form.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao (Podence, 79), Jimenez (Dendoncker, 90), Hwang (Silva, 94).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Storer, Hoever, Boly, Cundle, Traore.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Gbamin (Delph, 45), Iwobi (Gordon, 78), Townsend, Gray (Rondon, 90), Richarlison.