'Max Kilman is a beast in the box!' Wolves fans on Everton win - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 win over Everton at Molineux.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

A first Wolves goal from Max Kilman and a delightful chip from Raul Jimenez gave the hosts a commanding and deserved half-time lead after an effortlessly brilliant performance.

But Everton emerged in the second half with a point to prove and their high pressing caused Wolves issues. Eventually, with 25 minutes still to play, Alex Iwobi gave The Toffees hope with a low strike.

Wolves huffed and puffed, missed some chances of their own and made life difficult for themselves, but held on to an important lead that puts them seventh in the Premier League.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News