'Max Kilman is a beast in the box!' Wolves fans on Everton win - WATCH

A first Wolves goal from Max Kilman and a delightful chip from Raul Jimenez gave the hosts a commanding and deserved half-time lead after an effortlessly brilliant performance.
But Everton emerged in the second half with a point to prove and their high pressing caused Wolves issues. Eventually, with 25 minutes still to play, Alex Iwobi gave The Toffees hope with a low strike.
Wolves huffed and puffed, missed some chances of their own and made life difficult for themselves, but held on to an important lead that puts them seventh in the Premier League.