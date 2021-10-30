Bruno Lage: In-form Max Kilman has made the most of his opportunity

The 24-year-old is thought of highly at Wolves and has been a mainstay in Lage’s side this season after Willy Boly’s injury in pre-season.

Kilman’s performances at centre-back have kept Boly out of the side to date and Lage has liked what he has seen.

He head coach said: “The squad is very good and I’m very happy with all the guys. Some of them have surprised me. Max had his chance. Boly got his pre-season injury and Max is there. Every game we can see him and he’s solid. If he’s solid, he continues to play.

“I knew him a little bit because I watched some games and his good performances of the past.

“He started the season with us. Saiss and Boly had international duty and came one or two weeks later and we had the chance to know some of the kids better.

“From the first day the way Max worked was very good and then after that Boly came and my plan is to try and understand what Max can do on the left.

“He had the chance to play on the right and he’s doing very well. I am very happy with him.

“It’s a process and he knows he didn’t perform well against Brentford. He took two or three decisions that weren’t so good, but he’s there.

“I want to see players there in the game, offensive and defensive. Top players are there. When we attack and when we defend we can see him (Kilman). It’s not about the names, it’s about the performance.When we have the ball, he knows what he needs to do and after it’s his decision. He wants to take risks and I’m very happy with that. I want players with personality to take some risks, especially the guys at the back.”

Despite his impressive displays, Kilman still comes across as a humble and quiet character in the squad.

When asked if Kilman knows how good he can be, Lage added: “I really don’t know. He’s just enjoying the moment. He really doesn’t care if we play against Man United or another team, he just comes to enjoy.