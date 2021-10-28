Wolves throwback: Tim Steele on his Molineux highs and lows

Tim Steele. (Photo: Dave Bagnall)

For the first he couldn’t quite get close enough as Beagrie let fly from outside the area and for the second, was held off by the Everton winger as his deflected effort beat former Goodison gloveman Mick Stowell.

“I tried to make a tackle but it was in vain and Beagrie managed to score from long range – twice,” Steele recalls.

This was a big night for Wolves, 30 years ago on Saturday.

Nowadays meetings with the Toffees are commonplace but this clash on Merseyside, not at Molineux where Monday’s latest fixture between the two will take place, was the only one of a 19-year period during which there were certainly some sticky times for the men in gold and black.

“It was nice to play at Goodison and the pitch was great,” Steele adds. “But we didn’t really do ourselves justice that night and got a bit of a tanking.”

Steele, whose talents were always far more potent going forward than defensively, was a very different winger to Beagrie, who had the ability to turn inside and out, not to mention execute some Olympic-standard somersaults in celebration of his goals.

Far cry from the sort of ‘Knees Up Mother Brown’ reaction from Steele to his first ever Wolves goal in a 6-1 win against Gillingham.

But no, Steele was one of those described as a more ‘traditional’ winger with a game based around pure speed and crossing ability.

Not quite the forerunner to Adama Traore but certainly someone whose arrival at Wolves back in the February of 1989 carried with it a genuine sense of excitement.

The Wolves team of the late 80s was not, despite its magnificent successes, blessed with electric pace.

The wings were generally occupied by the gliding majesty of the likes of Robbie Dennison and Jon Purdie, or the energetic efficiency of Andy Thompson or Mick Holmes, and, later, Paul Birch and Mark Burke.

When Steele made the short hop across from Shrewsbury for Wolves at the age of just 21, it was to add something fresh to a squad blazing a trail en route to a second successive lower-league title to touch base with the second tier.

“I was very quick and fairly strong for my size,” says Steele. “Very direct, and very different to Robbie and his silky skills – I was more of a ‘push it and run’ kind of player.

“That was my job, to get crosses in, and obviously we had Bully (Steve Bull) and Mutchy (Andy Mutch), who were the cornerstones of the team.

“Bully scored 50 or more goals in those two successive seasons which is still absolutely phenomenal when you think about it.”

Steele’s chances with Wolves came after spending just over three years spent picking up a highly beneficial footballing education in Shropshire.

It was legendary scout Ron Jukes who spotted the young Steele and recommended him to then Shrews boss Graham Turner, joining a club with other apprentices such as Mickey Brown and Wolverhampton-born Richard Green and experienced pros such as another Wulfrunian, Steve Cross, and top managers-in-waiting in Nigel Pearson and David Moyes.

“They were really good times for me at Shrewsbury,” recalls Steele. “In the Second Division as they were then, Shrewsbury were probably punching above their weight – they were higher than Wolves for a few seasons – and ended up spending about 10 years in the division.

“They usually had to sell players on at the end of every year and eventually it caught up with them but for me it was such a good time and a good way to learn my football.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers squad 1991-92

Steele played under Chic Bates at Shrewsbury as Turner had moved on to the Villa hotseat before launching his successful reign at Molineux.

When he did, both he and trusted scout Jukes hadn’t forgotten the pacey young winger who had emerged with the Shrews, and so he was snapped up for a not unsubstantial £80,000 in those early weeks of 1989.

“The club was certainly on the up when I joined and Graham was keen to get young players in,” Steele recalls. “Wolves, even with only two sides of the ground open, were still getting decent crowds and it always felt like a big club, with so much potential.”

Coming in two-thirds of the way through the season Wolves clinched back-to-back lower-league titles, Steele got off to a blistering start, following up two substitute appearances with a goal on his first start in that comfortable demolition of Gillingham.

“I did OK for my first start and it was nice to get such a resounding win,” he admits. “I enjoyed the goal although that celebration looks a bit dated now doesn’t it?

“None of that fancy stuff, just pumping my knees with my fists out – I’m not sure what I was doing to be honest!”

The following four seasons which Steele spent at Molineux bar a loan spell with Stoke City brought him mixed fortunes as the team finished between 10thand 12th on resuming acquaintances with the Second Division, or Championship as now.

“Like at Shrewsbury I found the dressing room really good with that mix of young players and good pros,” explains Steele, who enjoyed several decent runs in the team. “We didn’t have the best of facilities at the time and trained on the car park which would raise a few eyebrows if it happens today, dishing out the yellow jersey for the worst player.

“It was good fun though, with a group of players really pushing to improve their careers at that time.

“We would be drinking in the same places as the fans, there would be no heirs and graces and they could relate to that – a lot of them were probably on more money than we were!

“And as manager, Graham knew exactly what he wanted and that was passed on to us so we were all under no illusions about how he wanted us to play.”

For the moments of promise shown by Steele – in total he notched 10 goals and many more assists in 85 Wolves appearances – ultimately it was an injury picked up in Stan Cullis’s testimonial match against Villa that hampered the opportunity to fully kick on.

Steele ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, an extremely serious injury even now but far more so when treatment and recovery were very different three decades ago, and, for a player with such electric pace, such a setback was always going to prove troublesome.

“To be honest, when I think back I was still so raw when I arrived at Wolves and probably needed that bit more coaching to improve my game,” he admits. “And by the time I had just about got the hang of it, at 23 or 24 when I finally knew what I was doing and was moving towards my peak, the injury came along and that was a time when sports medicine and players’ diets were nothing like they are now.

“I probably lost a yard of pace after having surgery and had to adapt accordingly – more often than not I would have to look for a pass rather than taking someone on.”

On departing Molineux, Steele went on to play for Bradford, Hereford and Exeter before, at the age of 30, dropping into non-league with Tamworth where he would spend another five happy years. Employed generally as a centre-back or sweeper, on one occasion as a makeshift second half goalkeeper, he would also later fill the managerial role for one game when, as one of the senior ‘Lambs’ in the ranks, he stepped in following the departure of Paul Hendrie.

Tim Steele.

By this time, however, the next stage of his career path had already been mapped out.

“I was training to become an accountant,” Steele confirms. “And that all started with a conversation I had at Tamworth with their finance director Adrian Leedham, who sadly passed away only a few weeks ago.

“I was the players’ rep at the time of Tamworth qualifying through to the first round of the FA Cup, and we met to sort out bonuses.

“I remember suggesting to Adrian that there would be additional income from programme sales, bar sales, money from the cup run itself, and I think he saw my interest in that sort of thing and suggested that I should go and work for him!

“That is how it all came about really – I spent five years studying for my qualifications and now work as an accountant alongside my wife, Julie.”

Football remains, however, a big part of Steele’s life.

He completed his coaching badges in order to be involved at grassroots level, coaching the Warwickshire County Schools team as well as Nuneaton Borough which included his youngest son George.

After eight years in that role he has now stepped aside to watch from the sidelines while the footballing family feel continues with eldest son Joshua currently playing for Racing Club Warwick.

And so, as the next footballing Steele cabs move off the rank it is fair to say that there is a tough act to follow in the Wolves memories of one of the golden eras of recent Molineux history.

“I will always keep an eye out for Wolves, and I am very proud to have played for them during a time which I enjoyed immensely,” says Steele. “I am very proud looking back, and I may have got the scrapbooks out once or twice over the years to show the kids! Playing at Molineux and some of the other grounds I played at, running out in front of the South Bank, making sure I was behind Bully so I could pretend they were cheering for me – no-one can ever take that away from me. Sometimes I have to pinch myself that it actually really happened!”

But happen it did.

And for the 53-year-old Steele, whose working life is now based more around tax returns, book-keeping, payroll and auditing, he is very glad it did, with all the memories and experiences a career in football produced.