Leeds 1 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Nelson Semedo concedes a penalty. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper is really coming into his own in a Wolves shirt. He made one exceptional save and commanded his area well all afternoon.

Max Kilman - 7

Another strong showing from Kilman who has found real consistency on the right of defence.

Conor Coady - 7

Similar to Kilman, Coady took up good positions and dealt with most of the danger.

Romain Saiss - 5

A strange afternoon for Saiss who did well in some one-on-one situations but was rash in some challenges and could have seen red.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo’s afternoon was going well after setting up the goal but then he got the wrong side of Gelhardt for the penalty, whether it was harsh or not.

Joao Moutinho - 7

The experienced midfielder ran himself into the ground and worked extremely hard. He managed the game well after a poor booking early on.

Leander Dendoncker - 5

Dendoncker failed to get any control in midfield and gave away too many poor passes. He did not look comfortable.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Going forward Ait-Nouri was brilliant and defensively, for the most part, he did well. A good showing.

Adama Traore - 5

Traore looked isolated and frustrated. He failed to have any impact in forward areas.

Hwang Hee-chan - 8

The South Korean took his goal well and linked up well with Jimenez in the early stages of the game. He works extremely hard for the team and that makes him a favourite under manager Bruno Lage.

Raul Jimenez - 7

Jimenez, in similar fashion to Hwang, worked hard for the team and held the ball up well. He was rightly frustrated with his team-mates at times when they lumped the ball forward and failed to find him.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Traore, 75), Ki-Jana Hoever (for Ait-Nouri, 83), Ruben Neves (for Moutinho, 89).