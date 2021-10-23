Steve Bull: Good signs from Wolves

Bruno Lage (Getty)

They played brilliantly in the first three games and got nothing out of them at all, which I was a bit surprised by, but you have to roll your sleeves up sometimes and give it a good go. Sometimes it takes a lucky flick or a deflection to kick-start the season and I think now we’ve started to click.

I said in this column at the start of the season that when a new manager comes in, he has new ideas and tactics and he needs the players to develop into what he wants them to do. I think you can see it coming now, even though we are not yet playing at our best.

There’s more to come from this team. They’re all starting to gel and realise what the manager wants and how he wants to play.

Bruno Lage has to have faith in the players and they need to have faith in him and I think you can see it starting to click. I would still like to see some better football, however I think Bruno can improve this team a lot more with time. We all get nervous in our job, whatever it is, and we all need to learn our trade.

When you a new group players that you don’t know – and he’s only had a few months – it takes time to blend in. I think he’ll get it right, but it just takes time.