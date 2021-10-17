Former Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey in dramatic spat with Glentoran team-mate

Aaron McCarey

McCarey reacted with fury after Cathair Friel’s 80th-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw, running straight towards Bobby Burns and appearing to strike the defender in the face before grabbing him by the shirt while he was grounded.

Glentoran team-mates had to drag McCarey off Burns as the latter lay on the floor.

Burns had been tackled on the halfway line, which started the Coleraine move that led to the goal.

Glentoran had fought back from a goal down to lead but were left to settle for a draw as they ended the game with 10 men following McCarey’s dismissal.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott said in an interview on his club’s YouTube account: “Aaron’s held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn’t have happened.

“It was a really poor goal to concede, especially when we worked so hard to get back from 1-0 down. We were in control of the game at that moment and we didn’t get the three points.”

McCarey was with Wolves from 2010-2016 and made a handful of senior appearances, while also being sent out on several loans, including two spells with Walsall and one with Telford.

The goalkeeper also made headlines in 2015 when he tested positive for a non-performance enhancing drug and was suspended by Wolves.