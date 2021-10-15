Wolves praised for being 'shining example' after news all players and coaching staff are vaccinated against Covid-19

Wolves boss Bruno Lage. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

The club is amongst only a handful of the 20 clubs in the Premier League who have publicly confirmed everyone has received their jab.

And it has led to praise from Wolverhampton Council's top health chief for being "great role models" to residents and to the city overall.

John Denley, director for public health, said: "It’s wonderful to see Wolves set such a shining example to their fans and to the wider Premier League, that the best way of protecting ourselves and others from the deadly virus is to get fully vaccinated.

"Players and staff like Head Coach Bruno Lage are great role models for our city and are leading the way in this. There aren’t many Premier League clubs who can say that all of the players and coaching staff have had their Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We are also grateful for the support the club has given to the vaccine roll-out in Wolverhampton, from Bruno going on record to encourage others to get vaccinated, to hosting our vaccine bus which proved extremely popular each time it was there.

"The Wolves Foundation also kindly donated a signed team shirt as an extra incentive for people to get their jabs."

Wolves boss Bruno Lage previously confirmed he had taken both vaccines and said it was "not a question – we all need to do the best thing to get back to normal life".

He added: "That’s why I did it and that’s why all my players did it. It’s important for all the world, not only the players. The quicker we can return to normal, I think it will be good for everyone."

Speaking about the vaccine, Wolves player Ruben Neves added: "When we have something that can help us to have a normal life and there is no proof that it is bad, I think we just need to take it and think of all the people around us, because it will be really good for the people that take it, and the people they are around."

Covid-19 vaccinations are available in Wolverhampton for anyone over the age of 16, either at walk-in vaccination clinics around the city or by pre-booking an appointment.