Wolves sign academy coach Mike Scott from Villa

Mike Scott

Scott has already started work at Compton in his new role as head of coach development, having left Villa just over a year since joining.

He joined Villa as lead youth development phase coach in August last year after leaving his role as head of coaching at Derby County, which he also held for just over a year.

Scott does have an abundance of experience in football having also worked for both Albion and Walsall.

He spent 11 years with the Baggies in a number of roles between 2008 and 2019.

Of his spell, seven years was spent as professional development phase coach where he worked with a number of players that have gone on to play for the first team, including Nathan Ferguson, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Edwards and Rayhaan Tulloch.

Towards the end of his spell at Albion he also took charge of the under-18s side and led them to the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2019, which was the club’s first in 41 years.

During his time there, he also held roles as head of sports science and head of education and welfare.

At Walsall, he spent three years as head coach of the under-16s and under-15s, before a short spell as a first team performance analyst in 2008 ahead of his move to Albion.

Now, in his role as head of coach development at Wolves, Scott is understood to be based with the academy and will work with the large and developing team the club has put together.

The academy continues to be an important project for the club with the under-18s seeing some positive returns so far this season, with three wins from six games in the Premier League north division.

The under-23s have also impressed in Premier League 2 division two, with some of their stars training regularly with the first team, and a number out on loan to gain first team experience.

Although both Wolves and Villa have not formally announced the move, Scott has updated his LinkedIn profile, stating that he started his new role at Wolves this month.