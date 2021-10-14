Wolves' Joao Moutinho passes another milestone for Portugal

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

The 35-year-old featured for 65 minutes on Tuesday night, while Molineux team-mate Ruben Neves came off the bench.

Neves got an assist as well, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo as the Manchester United man completed a hat-trick.

Nelson Semedo was an unused sub for Portugal, who sit second in Group A.

Conor Coady also stayed on the bench as England drew 1-1 with Hungary at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Romain Saiss played the full 90 minutes as Morocco enjoyed a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win in Guinea.

Hwang Hee-chan was not taken off either as South Korea drew 1-1 in Iran.

At under-21s level, Fabio Silva got an hour under his belt as Portugal won 1-0 against Iceland. Netherlands U21s enjoyed an impressive 5-0 triumph over Wales, with Ki-Jana Hoever coming on in the 74th minute.