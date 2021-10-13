Wolves' Francisco Trincao absence could open door for Chem Campbell

Francisco Trincao. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 18-year-old trains regularly with the first team and has impressed playing for the under-23s in Premier League 2 and for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Campbell and Luke Cundle are often the two youngsters that come into the squad when first team players are unavaiable, with Cundle making the bench for the last Premier League game following Yerson Mosquera’s injury.

Now, with Trincao unlikely to be available as he completes his Covid-19 isolation period, Campbell may get another chance for the derby at Villa Park on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, the 18-year-old now believes he is ready for first team football – but says a loan could be beneficial.

“This is my third season of under-23s and I think I’m ready to go out on loan,” he said.

“The last few seasons I haven’t been nitty and gritty in challenges and that’s what loan teams want to see, they don’t just want to see you on the ball, they want to see you off the ball. That’s what I’m trying to do this season.

“Hopefully I get recognised by the gaffer and maybe get a chance, or even go on loan soon.”

When asked who he looks up to in the first team, he added: “I think I’m similar to Daniel and Trincao, creative and want to link up. I want to score goals and get assists.

“I try and see what they do and add it to my game, as well as having my own style, which I think the fans like as well.”

Trincao was a late addition to the Portugal squad, replacing Benfica’s Rafa Silva, but he returned a positive test when he arrived at the team’s training camp last Wednesday – and was then replaced in the squad by Wolves team-mate Nelson Semedo.

Since then, Trincao has been isolating in Portugal with his availability for the Villa fixture up in the air.