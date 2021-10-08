Patient keeper Jack Rose out to make the most of Walsall chance

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/10/2021..Walsall Fc V Northampton Town FC. W: Jack Rose saves a penalty..

With the hugely-impressive Carl Rushworth on England Under-21s duty, Rose is set to come in for his first League Two appearance of the season.

He put in a solid display as the Saddlers won on penalties against Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night – saving one of the Cobblers’ spot-kicks – and would love a clean sheet against the Ammies tomorrow.

“Nobody’s a footballer to sit about on the bench and train. Everyone wants to play as many games as possible,” said Rose.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the gaffer and his decision. You have to respect his decision and support the XI that go out there.

“And you just have to be ready when you’re called upon.

“As a goalkeeper, there’s only one position, so it’s one of them.

“I’ve trained well with Carl and supported him, as I’d expect the same from him.

“It was good to play against Northampton as I knew it would be a tough game.

“They’re in our league, too, so it gives you a bit of a flavour of what’s coming.

“I’ve had a game on Tuesday, and touch wood, there’s another one in the league for me.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to it.

“All I can do is give my best and prepare right, and hopefully we get a positive result.”

With Rose looking to stake a claim, Walsall are hoping to get back to winning ways in the league.

They are three without victory, but the 2-2 draw at Exeter City last weekend was one they could have easily grabbed three points from.

Matt Taylor wants more ruthlessness

Rose admits success over Salford – backed by former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Gary and Phil Neville – would be particularly sweet as well.

“It’s no secret that Salford have one of the best budgets in the league,” he said.

“That’s always a carrot, if you like, to show that team that we are good players – and we are more than capable of doing that.

“Everyone is focused on the game and, hopefully, getting a positive result.”

Walsall go into the clash with no fresh injury worries, and boss Matt Taylor is continuing to call for a clinical edge as they look to climb the table.

He added: “I’m really pleased and positive about our performances, but results haven’t reflected the way we’ve played.

“I think for the majority of the season that’s been the case.

“The margins between success and what isn’t successful are so small and so tight.

“Are we closer? Yes. But I’m sick and tired of saying we’re getting closer.