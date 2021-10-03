Wolves 2 Newcastle 1 – Player ratings

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

Sa, perhaps, made a mistake in not staying on the floor for the Newcastle goal but he redeemed himself with one or two smart saves.

Max Kilman - 7

Again, fairly solid from Kilman who has continued his streak of reliability and consistency.

Conor Coady - 8

Following his impressive Southampton display, Coady was once again commanding in the middle of the back three.

Romain Saiss - 6

A mixed bag for Saiss who gave the ball away too often but made some crunching tackles to deny Saint-Maximin, forcing the forward to focus on the other channel in the second half.

Nelson Semedo - 5

A hesitant performance from Semedo who seemed unwilling to get into the right spaces in attack, and was too easily caught out defensively.

Ruben Neves - 6

It was not vintage Neves, but even an average performance from the star midfielder can help his team. He looked after the ball well.

Joao Moutinho - 7

A tireless display from Moutinho who ran himself into the ground. He made some important tackles and interceptions too.

Fernando Marcal - 5

Another strange performance from Marcal who looked uncomfortable on the ball and misplaced too many passes.

Francisco Trincao - 5

The forward missed a sitter when Wolves were 1-0 up and flattered to deceive. He was not terrible, but went missing too often during spells of the game.

Hwang Hee-chan - 9

A delightful double for the South Korean who showed composure in front of goal and intelligent runs to get him into the right spaces.

Raul Jimenez - 8

Intelligent can also be used to describe Jimenez, who created the two goals with an abundance of determination and vision.

Substitutes

Leander Dendoncker (for Trincao, 85), Adama Traore (for Hwang, 92).