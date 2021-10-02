Steve Bull: Huge moment for Raul

Raul scores (Getty)

Not only did the goal give Wolves three points, but it was also a massive relief for him.

When you’re coming back in from injury you always want that first goal to come.

He’s taken a bit of time and he needed some games to get firing on all cylinders, but he showed the hunger and desire to score the goal. It was absolutely brilliant.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a long ball, short ball, 20 passes or one pass – who cares! Jimenez showed determination, a bit of courage and a great finish at the end.

Every Wolves fan was pleased for him and I think he’ll go on a bit of a run now.

It will be massive for his confidence. In some previous games he was getting very frustrated and throwing his headband off, but you can understand that. A striker is there to score goals and if you aren’t scoring goals you get frustrated at yourself and the team. This will pick him up and do him the world of good.