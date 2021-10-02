HWANG HEE-CHAN brilliance! Nathan Judah and Liam Keen on stunning Wolves win - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

In a first half that Wolves controlled, without being spectacular against a poor visiting side, the opening goal was created wonderfully by Raul Jimenez and neatly finished by Hwang.

But the Magpies equalised before half time with a controversial Jeff Hendrick striker as goalkeeper Jose Sa lay injured on the floor.

The second half was fairly flat from the hosts but some magic once again from Jimenez set up Hwang for his second against the run of play.