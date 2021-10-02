Bruno Lage is still settling into life in Wolverhampton

Bruno Lage (Wolves/Getty)

The modern game has advanced so quickly and become a global powerhouse, that it resides in a small bubble.

But behind the persona are the lives of normal people who often uproot for pastures new.

Bruno Lage has lived and worked in England before, as assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, but his move to Wolves – around the time of a pandemic – will have not been without some challenges.

Wolverhampton has become somewhat of a home away from home for the Portuguese in recent years, but Lage is still adapting to life in the Black Country.

When asked if he has settled into life in Wolverhampton, he said: “Not yet. In three months it has been hard work.

“Until the end of the market we had a lot of things to do to understand our team, the club and prepare ourselves for the games.

“Then this month also, after the international break, we had games for the League Cup. We’ve spent a lot of time in the building to prepare ourselves for what comes next.

“I already have a home to live in, but I spend most of the time here at the training ground.

“I am very happy here because the chefs are very good and the food here is wonderful. They know I go for some pancakes and a cappuccino and sometimes have dinner here – I am very happy working in the building.”

Supporters – as they did with predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo – have given Lage a warm welcome.

But the 45-year-old has revealed his commitment to the job and long hours at Compton have stopped him from meeting too many of the fans or exploring the city.

When asked if he has had many fan interactions, Lage added: “Not too much. Sometimes after the games they wait for me at the stadium.

“I went into restaurants one or two times at the beginning but the people don’t recognise me because I go with a hat and a mask so it’s more difficult.

“But every time I go out of the stadium or training ground I feel the great support they give to me and my team.”

This week, Conor Coady and John Ruddy were pictured at a pub in Gornal celebrating the retirement of groundsman Ken Bates.

And Lage says that connection with the city and fans is essential.

He said: “It’s very important, not only for our community but inside our building.

“The way I like to work is to link everyone, every department. If the players feel we are together in the same direction and a strong staff, they can feel that spirit. When we walk in the street we can see how the people love the club and come to the games to support us.

“I’ve been to a pub but I’m more of an espresso guy. I can be with some lads and they are drinking beer and I have one or two espresso.

“I worked with Tony (Roberts) at Swansea and instead of him pushing us to drink beers, we convinced him to start drinking espresso.