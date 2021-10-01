Wolves v Newcastle preview: Time for Wolves to kick on

Adama Traore (Getty)

For all of the mixed performances and results so far this season, momentum seems like the one big thing the team is missing.

It is not easy to maintain that in the Premier League, but teams go on patches of good and bad form for a reason and right now Wolves are in limbo.

The good performances of the first three games – which all ultimately resulted in 1-0 losses – were followed up by a mixed display against Watford that saw Wolves secure a 2-0 victory.

They were not poor against Watford but did not reach the heights of previous performances. A slice of luck and some poor Watford finishing certainly helped.

But Bruno Lage’s side failed to follow up on that result, as they limped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in what was easily their worst performance since Lage took charge as head coach.

On Sunday, Wolves, once again, were not spectacular but they defended well and were industrious as they took a 1-0 win at Southampton.

A moment of magic from Raul Jimenez secured victory in a game that seemed destined for a goalless draw, but Jose Sa also made some key saves.

Now, the task for Wolves and Lage is to follow-up on that result with victory over struggling Newcastle and gather some momentum.

If the history books are anything to go by, however, than that may be easier said than done.

Wolves have not won any of their last seven home league games against Newcastle, drawing five and losing two, since a 1-0 victory in the second tier in April 1993.

Both teams have scored in all 12 of their Premier League showdowns between Wolves and Newcastle, making it the most played fixture in the competition not to see a clean sheet.

Of those 12 games, eight have finished 1-1, including each of the last five games between the two teams.

With history telling us a Wolves win may be unlikely, and Lage’s team needing some momentum before the international break starts, the head coach is taking a more measured approach.

When asked if momentum is now key for his side, Lage said: “Day by day, training by training. My life is day by day and my work is training and games.

“When we play against Brentford they were a strong team. They are very solid and compact.

“It’s not strange what they did against Liverpool, because they’re a strong team. We win this (against Southampton) and go and analyse our game, continue to work and prepare the next game against Newcastle. It’s one game at a time and we come every time with the same ambition, to win the game, create chances and the players believe in our work.”

Lage sprung a surprise when Ruben Neves and Adama Traore were left out last week, but both will likely return tomorrow.

It will be a battle between Daniel Podence, Hwang Hee-chan and Francisco Trincao for the other wing position.

A look at the opposition

For all of the turmoil on and off the pitch at Newcastle, they still have some threats for Wolves to be wary of.

Most notably, Allan Saint-Maximin is the club’s danger man.

The forward has netted twice and assisted three times in just six Premier League games this season as he leads the line for Steve Bruce’s side.

His pace, trickery on the ball and runs in behind have caused teams issues already, despite Newcastle failing to record a league win so far this campaign.

Three wins and three draws has them 17th in the table as supporters continue to voice their anger towards Bruce and club owner Mike Ashley.

This is all happening, too, while Ashley is bringing a tribunal case against the Premier League after the Saudi-backed takeover of the club was blocked by the league.

It all makes for a turbulent start to the season for the north east club, who are also suffering from injury issues. Dangerous striker Callum Wilson is expected to miss the trip to Molineux with a thigh problem, while captain Jamaal Lascelles is also unlikely to travel as he, too, has a thigh complaint.

Summer signing from Arsenal, Joe Willock, was not expected to play against Watford in The Magpies’ last fixture due to an ankle injury, but the midfielder started and lasted 83 minutes.

He is likely to start again at Molineux as Newcastle may name an unchanged starting XI, but perhaps switch to a 5-4-1 formation to match Wolves’ defensive shape, rather than 4-1-4-1.