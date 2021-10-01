Bruno Lage hopeful over new Wolves contract for Adama Traore

Adama Traore (Getty)

The Spanish winger has just under two years left on his contract and has been in talks over a new deal for some time.

Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo tried to lure him to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but did not come close to Wolves’ valuation of him.

Since then, Wolves have reopened negotiations with the 25-year-old over a new and improved contract and while talks are still ongoing, Lage seems hopeful they will find a resolution.

When asked for an update on the situation, Lage said: “I don’t know anything, what I know is the club want to make a new contract with him. From what I can see every day, Adama is happy to stay here and happy with his team-mates.

“Sometimes these kind of things take time and I think in the end it will be good for both.

“I’m very happy with what we have in our wingers because we have the competition we want and the players with a different profile.

“A player like him is very important. He’s a good guy and knows what he needs to improve.

“He’s working hard to improve his inside game. He started the season very well and I’m very happy with what he’s doing at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has been given the green light to link up the Mexico national team without the fear of missing out on Premier League games for Wolves.

This came after the government agreed to allow players to travel to red list countries without isolating on their return, as long as they are fully vaccinated.