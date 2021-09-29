Wolves debrief: Raul’s joy, super Sa and pressing issues

Raul Jimenez(Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa saves a shot from Southampton's Che Adams during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Raul Jimenez made a return to goalscoring form to give Wolves a much-needed win at Southampton, while Jose Sa, right, impressed in goal on Sunday Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa saves a shot from Southampton's Che Adams during the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

But they were made to work for it. The Saints had some opportunities but were denied, while Wolves defended resolutely.

In reality, Southampton were quite poor. If they had been any better, Wolves may not have won the game after a mixed showing of their own – but a special goal handed them a victory they just about deserved.

Jimenez is back

It makes more glorious reading (and writing) to say that Raul Jimenez is back.

Wolves have certainly missed the Mexican sensation. From the moment he fractured his skull 10 months ago to this very day, the team has been desperate for him to return and add firepower to the front line.

Jimenez has taken some time to get going but has also shown glimpses of his old self in certain performances.

This goal, however, does feel like a massive step for him. He is once again a Wolves match-winner and it came at a time when his side needed him.

The manner of the goal, too, should fill fans with joy. He bullied the Saints defence and single handedly placed the ball into the net with his signature composure.

The goal was huge for him, huge for Wolves and should help both move on with this one stumbling block conquered.

Sa on form

Jose Sa has done well since signing for Wolves, without completely blowing anyone away with his performances.

But against Southampton he probably had his best display for the club.

Early on there were a few worrying moments when he tried to pass out from the back – and one occasion in particular where he nearly got caught in possession.

Wolves are struggling at times to play the ball out from Sa, and Bruno Lage was becoming frustrated by it.

That aside, however, the goalkeeper made some superb saves to deny Southampton both at 0-0 and at 1-0.

A double save to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi and then Che Adams was the highlight. He also provided the assist for Jimenez in an overall impressive display.

Pressing tactics

After pressing high and aggressively in Lage’s opening games in charge, Wolves have taken their foot off the gas with it in recent fixtures.

It was the same against Southampton, as they sat slightly deeper.

But Lage has now confirmed that has been a tactical approach they have made against certain opponents, and they will change to better suit how they believe they can win each game.

“Sometimes it’s tactical,” Lage said.

“I don’t want to say how we press because the opponents will try to understand better.

“We have good analysts and, not just me, all the managers in the world spend a lot of time analysing.

“We need to understand which opponent we’re going to play and how we can be strong. Some games we press more high and some days we’ll be more solid and wait for the right time to press.

“Press does not mean you need to be higher, you need to find which spaces are good for us.

“The way Southampton put men behind the lines, I used to play that at Benfica and I know when you lose the ball you have a lot of problems.

“So we needed to wait to organise and then play how we want to play and then find the right moment.