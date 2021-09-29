Wolves centre-half Yerson Mosquera set for months on the sidelines

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera is assisted after getting injured (PA)

The Colombian centre-half – snapped up in the summer – saw his competitive bow for the club cruelly cut short, pulling up just minutes into the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

And the 20-year-old is now set to undergo an operation in London for the 'high grade' injury.

Wolves have also provided updates on long-term absentees Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro Otto.

The club are refusing to put a time frame on winger Neto's return from a broken kneecap, but he is due for a 'specialist review' in October.

Otto, meanwhile, is on 'course for an expected return in the new year' after anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

An update from Wolves' medical team on Mosquera read: "Unfortunately, Yerson suffered a high grade hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup game with Tottenham Hotspur and is undergoing surgery this week in London.

"It is too early to give a return date as there is such variation in how quickly players heal and recover fitness, but as a guide four to five months is usual."

On Neto and Otto, the club added: "With regards to Pedro, we are taking him stage by stage, and he is due a specialist review on progress in October.

"Until then, we do not want to put pressure on him by giving him a specific return date. The main goal is to have him back when he is fully ready.

"Jonny is doing very well rehabilitating from cruciate ligament surgery and is on course for an expected return in the new year."