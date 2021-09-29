E&S Wolves Podcast - Episode 221: R-a-u-l to the rescue!

Team selection is discussed and Conor Coady's reaction to his recent criticism.
Is it time to go to a four and if so, who plays?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview as the boys look ahead to the visit of Newcastle.
