Bruno Lage is looking at free agents for Wolves

By Liam Keen

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has revealed he is looking at the free agent market, but maintains that he wants quality over quantity.

Bruno Lage (Getty)
Bruno Lage (Getty)

With only Hwang Hee-chan added to the squad in the finally days of the transfer window, Wolves missed out on some late targets – including Renato Sanches and Sven Botman.

Lage also turned down several transfer suggestions as he searched for the right fit for his squad, despite leaving his team slightly short of the number he wanted.

Now, the head coach has said he will consider the free agent market, but only if they can find a player that will add significant competition to the squad.

“We are looking for everything, but what I’m not looking for is for players just to come and fill the squad. Those ones I don’t want.

“We need to bring two or three more players to have more competition, guys who come to help us.

“Guys who come just to fill in the squad, I prefer to work in the way we are working with just these guys. Yes (we are looking at the free agent market) but for players who could help us, not just to fill the squad.”

Meanwhile, Hwang has praised ‘leader’ Lage for helping him to quickly understand what is needed of him.

The South Korean has proved a useful signing since joining on-loan from RB Leipzig.

Hwang said: “He (Lage) has various options in terms of tactics. He is the kind of manager who can lead all players. He explains moves in fine detail. It helps me to understand tactics quickly and easily.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

