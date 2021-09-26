Steve Bull: It has to be four points minimum from next two

Bruno Lage. (Getty)

We were a bit lucky against Watford with the first goal and then got a good second, but we need to build on that and get more points on the board.

The teams that are coming up now will be there or thereabouts and we need to start getting more points.

Otherwise, we’ll be looking below us rather than looking up.

If I was the manager I’d be looking at four points, at least, in these next two fixtures.

Go down to Southampton, give a good performance – even if you have to shut up shop and get a draw – and then come back to Molineux for a win against Newcastle.

That puts four magnificent points on the board before the international break.

An international break knocks momentum. If you’re playing well you don’t’ want it, if not then you want the break to regroup.

These are two good games to stamp our mark. I’ll take six points, but I’d definitely take four all day long.

In recent games, Wolves have struggled to break teams down.

The first 20 minutes against Brentford was even and they are a tough, hard side to break down.

We found in the past that we can’t seem to do that and I was hoping Bruno would find a way to do it, but it hasn’t come yet.

I think he has time on his hands, he’s only been in the job for seven games so he’s still learning what he has to play with.

We all saw from day one that he likes attacking football and he will find a way to break these teams down.

It isn’t just the system it’s about the players fitting in and doing what Bruno wants.

It was a really tough and frustrating game for all the fans and players. It was like kicking a ball against a wall, it was coming straight back at you. It was hard to watch.