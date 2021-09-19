Wolves 0-2 Brentford – Player ratings

Ruben Neves. (Getty).

Jose Sa - 5

A difficult afternoon for the goalkeeper, who was let down by his defence and given little protection.

Max Kilman - 4

Albeit he was unfortunate with the ricochet, Kilman’s mistake was poor positioning that led to the second goal. Not his usual self.

Conor Coady - 4

Coady should have closed down Toney for the second goal and struggled overall, despite a slight improvement in the second half.

Romain Saiss - 3

A poor afternoon from the defender who was caught out on several occasions. He lost Mbeumo for the second goal. He was rightly hooked off at half-time.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Probably the best performance of the defenders, but that does not say much. He did OK at both ends of the pitch, but nothing spectacular.

Ruben Neves - 5

A surprisingly poor first half from Neves who lost control of the midfield. He recovered to some extent in the second half.

Joao Moutinho - 4

A poor showing from Moutinho who did not look after the ball well and was slow in the transition.

Fernando Marcal - 4

Marcal also struggled on the left side with poor positioning and some wayward passes. He did improve in the second half before he was taken off.

Francisco Trincao - 3

Aside from the some early touches that caught the eye, Trincao was largely anonymous for the rest of the game and offered little going forward.

Adama Traore - 5

Traore made runs and made himself available but was rarely found. His crosses were occasionally poor, but he at least offered a viable attacking option and had some good moments.

Raul Jimenez - 4

Jimenez still needs time coming back from his injury and he looked extremely frustrated in this game. He should have taken his big chance but otherwise he was quiet.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Saiss, 45), 6, Daniel Podence (for Marcal, 72), Fabio Silva (for Semedo, 82).