Wolves 0 Brentford 2 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

The high press from the visitors caused Wolves problems from the off and forced them into mistakes and relinquishing possession.

Ivan Toney had two goals disallowed either side of his opener, which came from the penalty spot, before he then set up strike partner Bryan Mbeumo for a tap-in.

Wolves made attacking changes for the second half and saw most of the ball, but failed to make any of their half chances count as they looked off the pace compared to their previous performances.