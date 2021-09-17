Wolves v Brentford - Match preview

Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates - Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). File photo dated 17-07-2021 of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage. Issue date: Friday August 27, 2021. PA Photo. Boss Bruno Lage remains confident Wolves can land their transfer targets but vowed they will not waste their cash. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read Anthony Devlin/PA Wire. Hwang Hee-chan celebrates with Marcal and Daniel Podence during Wolves’ first win of the season at Watford, now Bruno Lage will be looking for more File photo dated 17-07-2021 of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage. Issue date: Friday August 27, 2021. PA Photo. Boss Bruno Lage remains confident Wolves can land their transfer targets but vowed they will not waste their cash. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Although they lost their opening three games, Wolves impressed with some positive performances under a new attacking and aggressive system.

That elusive win finally arrived last week away at Watford, allowing new head coach Bruno Lage to overcome the one major hurdle holding him back.

Now that he has ticked that off, it is essential for Wolves to build upon the positive foundations being put in place.

Had they failed to beat Watford the pressure coming into a home clash with Brentford – another newly-promoted side – would have ramped up.

Wolves will still be favourites and in front of a full Molineux will be under pressure to get a result, but the win at Watford gives them – and Lage – breathing space.

Brentford arrive as difficult opponents, however, who have already captured the imagination of fans following their opening day victory over Arsenal.

In some ways, they are similar to the new-look Wolves too.

They tend to set up in a 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2 formation and use their wing-backs for width.

Thomas Frank’s side press aggressively to win then ball back and constrict their opponents with tireless running.

That is similar to what Lage has introduced at Wolves and it will be an interesting tactical battle.

Brentford also, in contrast to Wolves, overload the midfield and look for passes in behind for Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

They do that by looking after possession and building up through the thirds. Although Wolves do play out from the back, they are far more explosive in their attacks and prefer to create give-and-go situations through triangle passes on either flank.

Wolves tend to counter-attack far more than Brentford – and that could be the difference either way.

Another huge difference will be the gold and black faithful, who have been superb home and away this season.

Tomorrow they have another chance to create an intimidating Molineux atmosphere that can only aid their side in getting a result.

And the atmosphere they have created so far has impressed Lage.

He said: “I’m very happy with the fans. Now is time for me to give happiness for the fans and they start to support us since the first minute. For me it was very good to feel that environment and support, just not for me but my players.

“It was very good, to feel that support from them. That’s why I work hard everyday because I want to bring success for this club and happiness to people who come to support us.

“Massive. They are important. The way they support us, it’s like playing with an extra man. 30,000 people behind us to create that atmosphere against the opponent, not just me but the players feel it as well and it fills us with confidence with the way we play.