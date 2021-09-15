Wolves boss Bruno Lage keeping an eye on Bruno Jordao

Bruno Jordao of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The 22-year-old joined Famalicao on-loan last season but only featured nine times before suffering a knee injury.

He impressed during that short loan spell and has since been back at Compton recovering from the knock.

Although Lage could not say how long Jordao is away from returning, the midfielder has now stepped foot on the grass again, and the head coach is eager to see what he can offer in training before considering whether to send him out on loan again.

When asked if he wants to see him in action before making a decision, Lage said: "Of course. He is a young talent.

"I saw him play last season at Famalicao, but the best thing to know the players is day by day and in training.

"He's a young player with ambition and it will be good for me to see him play.

"He's still recovering. He's made another good step and he is working.

"After walking it's running and then come back to training."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper John Ruddy has heaped praise on forward Francisco Trincao.

The Barcelona loanee largely struggled in pre-season as he adapted to English football and has since began to impress on the wing.

He netted his first Wolves goal in the 4-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest and is now making his mark in the Premier League, after a positive display against Watford on Saturday.

"He's a very smooth player," Ruddy said.

"He gets the ball, knows what he's doing with it and his touches are very good. Very assured.

"His movement is really good and he looks like he's going to add a great deal to our squad.

"If you come from Barcelona you've got something about you, haven't you.