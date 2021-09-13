Wolves skipper Conor Coady confident after first win

Conor Coady (Wolves/Getty)

Wolves have been widely praised for their performances so far this season but after failing to make chances count they came into the Watford clash without a point or goal in three games.

Although boss Bruno Lage and captain Coady have both said they never lost belief, the latter does admit the three points will give added confidence to the squad.

Coady said: “We’re trying to give the best of ourselves every day to the manager, the football club and to the supporters. We need to keep on doing that now.

“A win always breeds confidence, it was important and we’ll move forward now. We take it a game at a time and a day at a time.

“We’re massive on training and trying to improve every single day. We’re giving the best of ourselves every single day.

“It’s important we keep on listening to our manager because the way he wants to play is fantastic.”

The result does take some pressure off Wolves as they get over the hurdle of that first win and first goals. Now, Coady is targeting the home clash this coming Saturday against Brentford as Wolves aim to build on the Watford win.

“We’ll look towards Brentford now and we’ll improve and get better,” he added. “They’re a real top team. We’ve watched the games from the start of the season. They’ve come up and really put their way of playing on to the Premier League.

“It will be a big game for us but something we’re looking forward to.

“They’re a top team. We watched their first game of the season and you can see the atmosphere they create at the new ground. They’re a really good side. But we remember playing them in the Championship as well and they were a good side (then) as well.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, we really do, but we’ll make sure we work this week. We’ll recover and get ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Lage has praised his players for their willingness to adapt to his new methods.

The new head coach has made several changes to life at Wolves, including more analysis of games and training. That includes more team meetings and Lage says the attitude of his players is key.

“The secret is the way they want to work,” Lage said. “We have time to go to meetings to show good and bad examples to find the best way for these players to play the way we believe can give us the best result.