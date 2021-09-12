Watford 0-2 Wolves – Player ratings

The Wolves players celebrate. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

It was a fairly quiet afternoon for Sa. He saved well from Sissoko in the first half but otherwise he did not have many efforts to deal with. He commanded his box well.

Max Kilman - 8

Another composed afternoon for the defender. He had little to do in the first half and in the second he got stuck in with some hefty challenges.

Conor Coady - 8

The captain positioned himself well to mop up any danger and had another good game.

Romain Saiss - 6

Saiss struggled in the first half against Sarr and found himself out of position too often. He corrected his mistakes in the second half and kept Sarr quiet.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo was causing Watford problems all afternoon by exploiting the space in front of him going forward, but he should have finished his two one-on-one chances.

Ruben Neves - 8

Another mature performance from Neves who impressed on the ball but, perhaps more importantly, put in tireless pressing in the second half.

Joao Moutinho - 7

A good showing from Moutinho who showed his class against strong midfield opposition. He held his own and showed good legs after the international break.

Fernando Marcal - 6

Alongside Saiss, Marcal struggled defensively in the first half and misplaced too many passes going forward. But in the second half he recovered and his good cross resulted in the first goal.

Francisco Trincao - 8

Trincao was silky and classy on the ball and looked dangerous when he had time and space to his advantage. The loanee is improving and getting used to the system and English football.

Adama Traore - 7

Wolves did not feed Traore as often as perhaps they should have, but when they did he caused problems again. A unique forward.

Raul Jimenez - 6

Jimenez still needs time to get back to his best after his injury and this was another step on that journey. It was not a bad performance by any means, he is just slacking some sharpness.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Trincao, 63), 7.

Daniel Podence (for Traore, 81), 7.