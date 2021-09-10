Watford v Wolves: Bruno Lage's side need to turn their performances into points

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage (centre) speaks to his players

Despite walking away with 1-0 losses in their three opening fixtures, Wolves could have easily picked up nine points with some superb performances.

In many ways, the performances have steadily improved too, with the Manchester United display a culmination of Bruno Lage’s work on the training ground.

But with no points to show for it, Lage and his side need a turnaround in fortune.

Failing to score, despite the huge number of chances created and shots on goal, is also a concern.

There are factors to consider. Adama Traore, who still has work to do on his finishing, missed two glorious chances against Leicester and Spurs – while Raul Jimenez is still getting up to speed following his return from a fractured skull injury.

Francisco Trincao is still adapting to Premier League football, too, while Daniel Podence has only just returned from injury.

Those factors are important to consider, but ultimately Wolves need to turn those chances into goals and, in turn, points.

The next opportunity, away to Watford, could be the perfect one for Wolves as they search for that elusive win.

As a newly promoted side the hosts will naturally be the underdogs and although they do have some talented players to be wary of, Wolves should enter this game full of confidence.

Not only because of their performances so far – which also saw them dismantle Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup – but also because of the quality they have in the squad.

Ismaila Sarr is the obviously threat for Watford, while Josh King has proven he can score goals at this level, even if he has struggled in the last year.

Moussa Sissoko is a good signing for them too, while Peter Etebo is a handy defensive midfielder.

But for Wolves the key area is on their left side. Traore is expected to start there and if Watford name a similar team to the one they played at Spurs, then Craig Cathcart may play at right-back.

The Northern Irishman is normally utilised at centre-back and it is fair to say he will struggle to keep up with Traore’s explosive attacks.

Even if Jeremy Ngakia comes in for Cathcart, you would back Traore to cause Watford problems and create chances for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also expected to hand a debut to forward Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korean starred in his country’s 1-0 win over Lebanon on Tuesday, assisting the only goal of the game from a wide position.

He is now set to make his Wolves bow on Saturday and as a replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White who joined Sheffield United on loan, will add added creativity and depth to the Wolves attack, as he can play across all of the front three positions in the 3-4-3 formation.