Wolves old-boys reunite to raise cash for charities

Wolves Former Players Association charity golf day at Oxley Golf Course.

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the popular event returned to Oxley Park Golf Club with 18 holes followed by a dinner and auction which will help the FPA continue its support of vital good causes.

A good turnout of former players formed part of 26 fourballs which took to the tee for another successful event organised by FPA vice-chairman Steve Daley and the committee.

There were also several former players from other clubs in attendance, including former Manchester United and Scotland defender Martin Buchan, who now works with the PFA.

“Obviously we had to miss last year due to the pandemic so it was nice to be able to get the event back on for our 10th golf day,” said Daley. “It takes a lot of work to put it all together but we are fortunate to have so much fantastic support and it really does feel like a family when we all get together.

“Not only is everyone able to enjoy a great day of golf and good company but are so generous in helping us raise such a considerable amount of money which will be part of the FPA’s donations to local charities.

“There are too many to mention but I just want to thank everyone who has supported us in so many different ways including with sponsorship and providing prizes and refreshments – and we look forward to being back again next year.”