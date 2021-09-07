Wolves' Romain Saiss set for England return after Guinea chaos

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The 31-year-old – who captains his national side – arrived with the squad in the Guinea capital of Conakry on Friday before training on Saturday ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash.

But on Sunday an attempted coup took place with soldiers appearing on national TV claiming to have dissolved the government.

The Moroccan squad were trapped in their hotel in Conakry and could hear gunfire as their match with Guinea – which was due to take place yesterday – was quickly suspended.

Officials have yet to announce when the fixture will be rescheduled for.

As a result of the chaos erupting in the capital, Saiss and his team-mates were rushed to the airport and flown back to Morocco for their safety.

They have no other games scheduled for this international break and Saiss is now due to return to the UK within the next day.