Wolves ‘need big club mentality’ says top medic

Big club mentality needed says medic

The former England national team doctor will now become the head of performance and medicine at Molineux and is now working with three new recruits – Dr Kai Win as first team doctor, Tom Farrow as head of sport science and Ben Macdonald as head of physiotherapy. Long-serving club doctor Matt Perry is staying with Wolves and has now become the head of medical services.

With targets to improve physical performance and injury prevention at Wolves, Chakraverty believes the new structure will help the club move to the next level.

“Wolves is, and continues to be, a very humble club,” he said. “It’s a family-orientated club, which may appear to be punching above its weight, but we’ve got to develop that ‘big club’, elite-sport mentality within that framework to become more consistent. We can’t go all out, thinking it’s all about success and in so doing, lose what Wolves is all about, but we do need to refocus.

“We want to make it an environment that has comfort and familiarity, but one which is also a real elite performance environment – when you come in here, it’s special, it’s about performance. We push each other to be the best we can – players and staff.”