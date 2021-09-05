Wolves' Romain Saiss trapped in Guinea – as Villa's Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez face deportation from Brazil

Romain Saiss

Saiss was due to play against Guinea in a World Cup qualifier while Martinez had already started in goal for Argentina in their clash with Brazil when police stormed the pitch to detain him along with Villa team-mate Buendia and Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Morocco were due to play Guinea in a World Cup qualifier tomorrow but an attempted coup took place in the capital Conakry today.

Soldiers appeared on national TV claiming to have dissolved the government – while Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic told L'Equipe in France that his players were worried and could hear gunfire.

Pictures emerged online showing the Morocco squad waiting in a hotel as officials worked on getting them out of the country. Saiss could be seen sitting on a sofa alongside team-mates.