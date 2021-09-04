Steve Bull: Wolves must strengthen in January

Bruno (Getty)

We all like new faces and for me there’s two disappointments.

I’m disappointed we haven’t got more new players in and disappointed that we haven’t got a point on the board with the way we’ve played over the last three games.

But, the signs are there. The squad looks good and they look fit, strong and hungry.

Fingers crossed now that the tide will turn.

Renato Sanches would have been a good signing. Anyone in any position coming in would have helped the squad, just like Hwang Hee-chan will.

But we needed to strengthen more. You could get more injuries now that the squad is thin on the ground.

Bruno and his team have to look forward now.

It’s like a dog in a fight, they have to work and get on with it. Carry on with what you’ve got.

He’s got a very good squad, a tight-knit squad who will only get stronger. But come January, when the transfer window opens again, we need to strengthen this squad, it needs additions.

Meanwhile, it’s the international break and it is so good to see Wolves represented on the international stage.

Many years ago there would only be one or two people in the club who are going on international duty, but now it’s great to see 10 players heading out – and it would have been more if not for the rules on red list countries.

It just proves the quality that we have in our side.

But I have to keep reiterating, I just hope they don’t come back injured.

This squad cannot cope with too many knocks because of the size of it. That took its toll last year.

We did play two consecutive seasons last year, which made the players more tired and fatigued, but this year they’ve had a break.

We need these players to come back fit because we’re thin on the ground.