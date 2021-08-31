Wolves seal £350k Harvey Griffiths deal from Manchester City

The 17-year-old, who has arrived in a deal worth around £350,000, will join the club’s under-23s and could make his debut in Tuesday’s Football League Trophy tie at Wigan.
Wolves technical director Scott Sellars explained how Griffiths was a player Wolves had been monitoring for some time.
He explained: “When it became apparent he could leave (City), we were quite surprised, but we’re always trying to add quality to the club, whether that be young or experienced, and this was a good opportunity.
“He’s a type of player we felt we didn’t have, he’s a great footballer, who also has a physical presence, so we’re delighted he’s agreed to join us.
“He’s had a very good football education and played with some great young players, and now he wants to see if he can get an opportunity to really break through, so it’s a good move to all parties, giving him an opportunity and we’ve got an excellent young talent.
“We’re always looking at what we’ve got and what we need coming through. The under-23s group is quite small and young at the moment, and we felt we needed to strengthen the midfield, so he’s going to add quality.”