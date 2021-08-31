Bruno: Wolves goals will come

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage (centre) and Ruben Neves speak

Wolves are without a point or a goal from their opening three Premier League fixtures, losing each by the same 1-0 scoreline.

But Lage, who has implemented a more attacking style since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, has been encouraged by his team’s otherwise impressive performances and sees no reason to change tack.

He said: “If someone told me the best way is to defend and put 10 men behind the ball and win games, for sure everyone goes in that idea. But this (our) idea is better. If we create chances the goals will come. This is the way I believe football must be played.”

Wolves have registered 57 attempts on goal without scoring and though the failure to find the net is an obvious cause of frustration, Lage is pleased with how quickly players have responded to his methods.

“When you look back at these four or five weeks of working together, I think we did the first step very well,” he said.

“The way we’ve changed things, we’re playing very well, creating a lot of chances, giving us confidence. With time we need to grow up (and) we can grow up.

“I think every team is in this point. Every manager needs players and time to continue to improve.”

Midfielder Ruben Neves is convinced Wolves’ fortunes will turn if they maintain belief.

The Portugal international believes one goal is all it will need to open the floodgates after admitting bemusement at how they have emerged pointless from the opening month.

Romain Saiss was denied by a brilliant double save from Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Molineux.

Neves said: “We need to keep working. To be honest with you, I’ve never been in a position like this. Playing like we are playing and not scoring goals.

“But I’m sure the goals will come. I’m pretty sure that if we keep going, if we keep doing what we are doing, I’m pretty sure the results will come for us, because in a normal way, if we play like this for 10 games, we would lose two and win the rest.