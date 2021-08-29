Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 - Report

Ruben Neves fury (Getty)

Mason Greenwood’s strike 10 minutes from time earned the visitors a barely deserved victory in a match the hosts dominated for long periods.

But Bruno Lage’s men ultimately paid the price for failing to take their chances and they are still yet to score in the league this season.

Raul Jimenez and Francisco Trinaco went close early on, while United keeper David De Gea produced an incredible double save to deny Romain Saiss.

Analysis

De Gea’s stop will unquestionably be in the mix for save of the season as, after keeping out the defender’s point-blank header, he then stuck out an arm to keep out the instant follow-up.

And yet Saiss will feel he should have scored and as much as Wolves have been unfortunate in front of goal during the opening three matches, profligacy is costing them dear.

Lage’s team have now registered 57 shots on goal without finding the net and while their performances have included no shortage of positives, they are failing where it matters most. Right now, they have everything but the finish.

There was controversy about United’s goal, with Wolves adamant Ruben Neves had been fouled by Paul Pogba in the build-up.

Lage named the same XI that had performed so impressively without reward against Tottenham but there was a boost on the bench where Willy Boly returned and Daniel Podence, fresh from his goal at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, appeared for the first time this season.

United handed a debut to Raphael Varane in defence, while England international Jadon Sancho started for the first time since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Those home supporters inside Molineux 15 minutes before kick-off were given a glimpse of Wolves’ newest recruit, Hwang Hee-chan, with the South Korea international unveiled on the pitch after completing a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The hosts entered the match having registered 42 attempts on goal in their opening two Premier League fixtures without scoring. Two more glorious chances arrived in the first six minutes here.

First, Jimenez was denied by the legs of De Gea after Traore had picked up the ball 25 yards from his own goal, burst between Fred and Pogba and raced at the visiting defence.

Soon after it was Neves setting up the counter, his pass deflecting kindly into the path of Trinaco. The Portugal international evaded the challenge of Fred with ease before advancing into the box but while his finish beat De Gea, Wan-Bissaka was there to block brilliantly on the line.

Wolves were looking threatening every time they went forward. Traore was the next to test De Gea, again breezing past Fred before firing in a low shot which the keeper was able to hold diving to his right. Alert work from Jimenez then created an opening for Moutinho, who volleyed over the bar after the striker had pounced on a mistake by Sancho.

United were struggling to get a foothold in the game, though they briefly threatened when Mason Greenwood stuck out a leg to deflect Dan James’s snapshot just wide of goal.

Still, Wolves looked the more likely scorers. Saiss hooked acrobatically wide after good work by Jimenez, albeit the Mexican striker had strayed just offside in the build-up.

The visitors were becoming increasingly rattled, most noticeably Bruno Fernandes, who picked up a booking for dissent. Then, with virtually the last action of the half, United gave the first real demonstration of their own attacking threat with a brisk move down the left which ended with Greenwood firing across the face of goal and narrowly wide of the far post.

While Traore had been Wolves’ menace in chief, Trincao was enjoying his brightest outing so far. Early in the second half he showed an impressive turn of pace to burst past Harry Maguire on the edge of the box, with only a sliding challenge from Varane preventing him from finding Jimenez in the middle.

United were improved on their first half showing and the half more even, Fred firing a volley straight at Sa after a neat turn by Fernandes in the box.

It was still Wolves, however, who looked the more dangerous when they attacked. Wan-Bissaka did just enough to put off Jimenez after Traore hung a cross up invitingly to the far post, before another rapid counter ended with Trincao scuffing an effort wide of goal.

Then came Saiss’s big chance and De Gea’s brilliant double stop. First the keeper blocked the defender’s header from Moutinho’s corner at point blank range, before sticking out an arm to keep out the follow-up, United then scrambling the ball away.

For all that their goal was living a charmed life, the visitors were at least asking a few more questions themselves. Wolves keeper Jose Sa was called into his first serious work of the afternoon with 15 minutes remaining, tipping over a Pogba drive.

With 10 minutes to go it was United who snatched the lead. Greenwood cut in from the right, shot hard and low and the ball went under the arm of Sa, bouncing up into the top corner. Wolves were furious, believing Pogba had fouled Neves in the build-up. Neves was booked for his protests but the goal stood.

Lage threw on Fabio Silva and Morgan Gibbs-White as Wolves hunted a leveller but though the latter hooked wide late on, United saw out the win in relative comfort.

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa, Kilman, Coady (Gibbs-White 87), Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao (Podence 69), Jimenez, Traore (Silva 87) Subs not used: Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Boly, Dendoncker, Cundle, Ruddy (gk).