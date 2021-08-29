Steve Bull: That win will have given us a big boost going into United

Bruno Lage. (Wolves/Getty)

Yes, it was a cup competition and Forest are a struggling side from a division below but finding the net is vital for confidence and confidence is the most important thing in football.

Wolves obviously hadn’t scored in their two Premier League defeats and not hitting the net can get to a team and particularly the strikers so it was vital to break that duck as soon as possible.

We’ve been playing some superb attacking football and getting loads of shots away but the longer you go without scoring, the more of a problem it can become.

It’s been frustrating for everyone but under Bruno Lage we have been playing some excellent attacking football but you do need that killer touch.

I thought Daniel Podence looked busy and bright against Forest and he deserved his goal and it all comes back to that word confidence.

That win will have given us a big boost going into the game against Manchester United tomorrow.

They’re a really good side but I would rather be facing them than a side like an Everton or a Crystal Palace, who would be far more defensive and just look to sit back and try to hit us on the counter-attack.

You know United will have a go and that will be better for Wolves.

There will be space to exploit when we attack.

After that, it’s transfer deadline day on Tuesday and I’m desperate to see a few new faces come in.

For me, the priorities are in midfield and defence.

We need some cover if anything should happen to Joao Moutinho or Ruben Neves, we’re very light in that area.

The same at centre-half, with Willy Boly having had his injury problems; we’re also thin on the ground if Romain Saiss, Conor Coady or Max Kilman get a knock.