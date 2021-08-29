Ruben Neves furious following Paul Pogba challenge

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Mason Greenwood netted with 10 minutes remaining to earn United a 1-0 win and leave Wolves without a point from their opening three league fixtures.

But the stroke was not short of controversy, with Wolves midfielder Neves appearing to be fouled by Paul Pogba in the build-up.

Television pundit Graeme Souness later described the challenge as “a leg-breaker” and Neves, who was booked by referee Mike Dean for his protests, remained angry after the final whistle.

He said: "Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why.

"They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg.

"I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more.

"After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball’. It’s a foul, a clear foul."

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was also disappointed United had failed to kick the ball out of play with Neves on the floor.

He said: “I saw his (Neves’) leg. For me it is clear. It happened with us in the same situation. Bruno Fernandes was down and Paul Pogba asked Nelson Semedo to put the ball out.

“Nelson put the ball out. In the second half Ruben was down and they shoot on goal. I think in the same situation we have a different way to see it.”

“In this period when you have referees, analysts and VAR, there are a lot of people to talk about it. In the same situation we put the ball out. They didn’t.

“VAR is there to help the referee. The referee didn’t see the foul, the VAR didn’t see the foul. Me? I just see the leg of the player.”

Lage, meanwhile, is confident the goals will come for his team after they again failed to find the net. Wolves have now registered 57 attempts on goal in their opening three Premier League matches without scoring.

After Raul Jimenez and Francisco Trincao went close early on, Romain Saiss was denied by an incredible double save from United goalkeeper David De Gea during the second half.

Lage said: “The way we play, the way we create chances, for sure the goals will come. We have more chances to win points and this is the way I believe football must be played.

“I have challenged the players to play in this way. There is confidence with the process because the 45 minutes were very good.