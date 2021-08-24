Dave Edwards: Wolves must do all they can to hang on to Adama Traore

Adama Traore

Adama was sensational on Sunday in the defeat to Tottenham – apart from the very final bit, which has probably been the story of his career, but he is getting better.

We have seen reports that Spurs are keen but Wolves have to keep him because he is the difference-maker in that team at the moment.

If you take him out of the team I don’t quite see where the threat is coming from. He is so important to keep hold of.

I genuinely think he could play for any Premier League club because of what he offers. I’ve never seen anything like his explosiveness, he will make Wolves so many chances.

I feel the right-hand side suits Adama, where he can stand crosses up to Raul Jimenez. It looks like Trincao – who is wonderful on the eye but I was disappointed with his influence on Sunday – likes to the play on the right, where he can cut in on his left foot. I think it would help Wolves to have Adama on the right flank.

He had exactly the same one-v-one as he had against Leicester. I just think that with his pace he should be looking to go around the goalkeeper, there’s no way the keeper would get near him!

I was at Molineux to watch Wolves’ first home game and having seen them first hand I could really see what Bruno Lage was trying to do.

I was sceptical when Nuno left and Bruno came in but I believe he can potentially be the man to take Wolves to the next level.

The way they played was excellent, you just feel they are lacking one or two players to take them on, albeit they have had tough games in Leicester and Spurs.

They definitely play 15 or 20 yards up the pitch, move the ball with better intensity. I think fans might be quietly optimistic about what the season could bring.

I also thought Neves was sensational the other day, absolutely brilliant – apart from the one pass that led to their goal!

I feel in the final seven days of the transfer window Wolves need more players affecting the opposition box, attacking-wise.

If Adama’s crossing the ball you have Jimenez trying to get on the end of it, Trincao won’t be winning headers, he’s waiting for something to drop to him, then the opposite wing-back is getting to the back post.

There’s not enough penetration from someone hitting the box. Usually it’d come from a midfielder, but the responsibility of midfielders in a 3-4-3 is to back play up.

I thought Wolves were so lucky to have Matt Doherty. Not just as a wing-back to arrive at the back post, but to make penetrative runs between lines, they miss that person, whether it’s a midfielder or wing-back.

It is lacking that person who is going to make that run and challenge the centre-backs, they haven’t got that.