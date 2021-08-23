Wolves Fans' Verdict v Spurs: Plenty of positives but we must start scoring

Ruben Neves and Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Russ Evers

Two games where we have been easily the better side but two defeats. How and why, well that's down to Bruno.

Tottenham simply did not know what to do with Traore and then second half we didn't give him the ball.

The first mistake from Jose Sa, who otherwise was excellent,, and I have heard the official shot stats were 27 to 8 in Wolves favour.

So the issue seems to be glaringly obvious but that is for others far better than me to sort.

It was never going to be easy but the performances have been better than expected but results worse.

Still, onwards and upwards.

John Lalley

Strange how supporters respond to the return of former managers and coaches. I remember John Barnwell beaming with smiles and vigorously applauding us as he approached the dug-out from Waterloo Road as the Notts County boss before a Sherpa Van Trophy area-final.

I reciprocated with my own applause but was soon aware that I was one of the few who was bothering. The majority ignored him, totally indifferent, almost as if the guy was an anonymous stranger.

During that same era when Molineux resembled a derelict building site, Bill McGarry was introduced at half-time one bitingly cold day and again I started to show my appreciation. I sure was in a minority; most of the small, irritable attendance reacted with absolute disdain and heckled poor old Bill unmercifully.

Oh well, people pay their money and take their choice; the fact that these two managers guided Wolves to two glorious major triumphs at Wembley, both times against the odds somehow failed to register.

I never doubted that the prodigal’s return yesterday would be met by an altogether more positive response and so it proved. Wolves had a present for him on the pitch too. Nuno must have been singing sweetly to himself the terrace tribute to Ruben Neves whose atrocious pass gifted Tottenham’s penalty winner. ‘He’s Nuno Santo’s man; he’s better than Zidane.’ Pushing previous loyalty to unnecessary limits was Ruben and I don’t suppose Zizou ever hit a ball so carelessly as that in his whole career!

Wolves then proceeded to swarm all over Tottenham; Traore wreaked absolute havoc, spreading abject panic especially during the first half. Such a pity that he wasted our one golden opportunity to salvage the game. For all of our splendid approach work, Lloris went through the afternoon virtually untroubled; in the finishing stakes we were non-starters.

Twice, Jimenez could have played in Trincao but scuttled up blind alleyways trying to score himself. The cliché of playing till midnight without scoring was cruelly apparent long before the final whistle.

Finally, it was Jose Sa who excelled brilliantly defying Harry Kane with assistance from Kilman and Marcal who were both superb all game. This idea of playing well without luck believing that all will work out is a false premise. It’s a recipe for disaster; you have to cash in when playing well because there will be plenty of occasions when you don’t perform.

Wolves need to start scoring and soon, otherwise confidence will drain away rapidly. Mind you, had Harry Kane led the Wolves attack in this game, I reckon we would have won 5-1 at the very least!

Clive Smith

Fine margins. For the second game running there was little to chose between two sides with different expectations for the season.

We did a lot right. It was great to be back home, with an exciting game and a good atmosphere. Of course the result was missing and goals too, but there was plenty of positives.

The early penalty did not phase us. Eighty minutes is a long time to time-waste but Spurs resorted to that throughout as we played some lovely football. It would be easy to forget that, given the result.

The final ball let us down time and time again but Marcal and Semedo played well forward, using the space and linking up with Traore and Trincao respectively.

After the goal, at first, it looked like we might struggle to break Spurs down but we started to look more controlled in possession and created several good opportunities.

Our final ball either into, or around the box, could have been better, but that improved as the game went on.

We finished strongly, as we did against Leicester, there is no problem with our fitness. That will surely stand us in good stead moving forward.

Neves was our stand-out player. Looking outnumbered more than once his control and passing was excellent. One time he got the ball, seemed surrounded and likely to be tackled on the blindside. 20,000 shouted 'man on'. We needn't have worried though he already knew, and avoided the challenge and found a pass. He was my MOTM.

The other stand-out performance was Traore. He looked on fire in the first half, almost unplayable – a more sympathetic referee might have seen fit to award a couple of yellow cards in that time. They apparently have a new manager, but it's not the first time Spurs have repeatedly played the man.

We fans can still bang the same drum regarding size and quality of the current squad – reflected by our options from the bench. Lage clearly thought his starting eleven were still his best eleven for over seventy minutes. This will most likely prove costly against the more cash rich sides. Keeping our two star performers is equally vital.

Matt Cooper

I can honestly say, that's probably the most enjoyable Wolves performance I have seen in the past two years and we've come away empty handed. Football under Bruno is much more pleasing to watch and I think this season could be a really enjoyable one for Wolves fans but we are going to have to score some goals at some point but this doesn't concern me just yet – it's not a chances created issue, it's a conversion issue.

I think the last two games sum up Adama Traore perfectly. The best player on the pitch in both games but when it matters most, he just can't seem to find the composure to finish. That being said, if Fosun are serious about doing something this season then they must give the man what he wants and reject any interest that may come from Nuno's Spurs.

Neves was majestic in the middle and Kilman had his best game in a Wolves shirt. If I was Coady, I'd be looking over my shoulder for when Boly and Mosquera come back as Kilman, for me, is currently our best defender.

On the surface, zero points from two games looks bleak but it's a lot deeper than that. Over 40 shots in those two games and two very good performances, we just need to start taking our chances. We're still crying out for additions. Hopefully we shall see some signings this week and if we don't, I fear fans could turn.

Rob Cartwright

This game was similar to Leicester, except we had even more chances to score.

25 attempts shows the level of dominance, but again we did little to trouble their keeper in all honesty. Sa had the most saves to make and he did that well.

A raucous Molineux was certainly enjoying a positive performance and it was great to see both Neves and Moutinho playing with more freedom to express themselves. Moutinho in particular looks a different player operating 20 yards further forward than last season.

Jimenez, Moutinho and Traore had great chances to score.

Semedo, Trincao and Neves had good chances too. We fell behind to a dubious penalty. Neves gave the ball away in open play. It was a dive by Alli, make no mistake. VAR of last season would override this, but not under the changed rules.

Now you can take this, until five minutes later a similar incident happens when Skipp challenges Semedo in the box. This time Attwell waved play on and under the same rules VAR supports his decision. Attwell once more confirming what we already know about him!

There were some great performances from Marcal, Kilman, Semedo and Traore. Coady and Saiss did well and Neves and Moutinho called the shots in midfield. Trincao has all the skill and control but needs to be quicker and build more strength. Jimenez has had a fairly quiet return, understandably, and needs to keep central rather than come wide looking for the ball when we have two wide players on the pitch.

My man of the match was Marcal who had an awesome first half and a decent second, despite some meaty challenges requiring treatment. Very close behind him was Traore, Kilman and Neves.

Levy was in the stands and I fully expect a bid for Traore this week to test the resolve of Fosun and Lage.

Adam Virgo

A fantastic performance and we really did deserve something out of the game. With better finishing, final balls and a bit more luck, we would have at least got a point but I am really excited to see how we progress under Bruno Lage.

42 shots in two games but zero goals. It’s clear how we want to play under Lage and if we put in performances like that most weeks, the results will come. The board also need to back him in the final week of the transfer window, a CB, CM and an attacker of some sort are needed, as well as any replacements if we do sell anyone else.

Their penalty could be argued that Dele Alli was looking for it and it was soft but when your keeper runs out, sticks a leg out you’re automatically giving them a decision to make. The most frustrating thing was that we gave the ball away too easily moments before but Dele did initiate the contact.

As that was given, I don’t understand how we didn’t get one when Semedo was bundled over by Oliver Skipp. For me you either give both as penalties or neither. Spurs only looked a threat on occasional counter attacks, we looked threatening for a lot of the game but without anything to show for it in the end.

Our biggest chance coming from Adama which he does absolutely have to score. Fantastic ball from Neves, brilliant run from Adama but a very unconvincing finish. You wonder why in those situations he can’t go around the keeper, especially with his speed. It’s easier said in hindsight but it’s like he tries the same type of finish every time he’s through on goal.

Apart from that, I don’t remember us testing Hugo Lloris too much, however we got into some real good positions from pressing high up, we just need to be able to punish teams when we do that. So many crosses either didn’t beat the first man or were over hit.

A lot of positives to take of course, it’s just frustrating when you play well and get nothing. Kilman was outstanding yesterday and his block when Son was beating down on goal kept us in it, as well as a few saves from Sa who was impressive in the second half.

Neves was exceptional with his passing and Adama was causing so many problems, Tanganga was really struggling against him. That’s where Traore is dangerous though, if he could improve on his finishing then he would be even better but he’s doing the right things up until then.